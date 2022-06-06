Lafarge Africa Rewards Customers for Top Performance

Kayode Tokede

In a bid to celebrate high performers and support the business growth of its trade partners, the leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, Lafarge Africa Plc., has rewarded its performing trade partners for excellent performance in the year 2021.

The Customer Awards ceremony held in Lagos recently, was an opportunity for the company to appreciate its customers who had consistently demonstrated high volumes across the four regions of the country.

The star prize for the National Volume Champion was a 2022 Lexus LX570, while the 1st and 2nd National Volume Runners-Ups, both received a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Also, the Regional Champions across the 4 regions of the country were presented with Hyundai Santa-Fe cars. Other non-volume related awards were also presented. In addition to trade customers, the company’s key account customers were also rewarded for volume recognition and value adding in the category.

The 2022 awards are significant and mark another milestone in the history of the company as it was the first time the company celebrated key customers from its ReadyMix Operations and Mortar operations.

Speaking at the event, Country CEO, Lafarge Africa, Mr. Khaled El Dokani appreciated the dealers for their immense contribution to the growth and success of the company in the previous year. “Last year was remarkable for our dear company, sales increased significantly as market demand remains strong with about 90% of cement sold and utilized by individual home builders, with some growth in infrastructure projects. This feat would not have been possible without the efforts of you valued men and women here seated.”

“We will continue to support and stand with you in every way. We ask that you work together with us as committed partners while counting on your support to achieve our desire for customer alignment, market expansion and the synergy of our processes for the benefit of all our stakeholders,” he stressed.

Also speaking at the event, Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa, Gbenga Onimowo, commended the distributors for the effective delivery of the company’s products to the end users. “I am particularly proud of the synergy that exists between you and our team. From overseeing the movements of products from our plants to the points of sale and managing all attendant risks, our distributors have been able to bring real value to the end user and in good time too, which has helped to enhance our reach and ensure year-round availability of our leading product brands across the country.”

