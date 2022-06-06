Kathie Kartings Launches Own Your Style Campaign

Kathie Kartings, an international fashion brand that produces quality and affordable fashion exclusively for women launched on the 1st of June, 2022.

Katherine Agolua, founder of Kathie Kartings, explains the brand vision as leading the fashion e-commerce market globally in a way that consistently delivers for its customers, people, suppliers and stakeholders.

Explaining their core values, Katherine says, “As a business, we think everyone should be able to buy clothes that make them feel great at a price they can afford. But we know that fashion has a big impact on the environment, so we are working hard to understand that impact and reduce it.”

The fashion brand will focus on maintaining outstanding customer proposition with the latest fashion at great prices. Combined with excellent customer service and body positive designs for women of all sizes, Kathie Kartings is on a mission to dominate the fashion industry.

The Kathie Kartings brand has made a commitment to producing fashion for women of all skin types. And being an Eco Conscious brand, adopting the use of recyclable packaging made with biodegradable materials are some of the perks that #KKwomen will get to enjoy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

