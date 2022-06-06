JCI Sensitizes SMEs on Impact of Innovative Technology

Hamid Ayodeji

Junior Chamber International (JCI), Ikeja has sensitized Small, Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria on the impact of embracing innovative technology in order to drive their revenue.

The nonprofit organization during the programme recently in Lagos disclosed that the initiative was aimed at empowering hundreds of startups by shedding more light on what they can leverage on by infusing technology into their business operations.

The sensitization and networking programme was themed; “The impact of technology on Small, Medium sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria.”

According to the president Junior Chamber International, Ikeja, Ayoola Ibiyode whilst speaking with journalists during the event explained that digitalization has remained the global trend towards enhancing economic growth and Gross Domestic Products of any nation.

Ibiyode maintained that owing to this trend the organization saw the need to create a sensitization campaign around digitalization and its impact on businesses.

He pointed out that JCI Ikeja remains focused on its goal to target and positively impact entrepreneurs within the ages of eighteen to forty as that is the period when they are most productive and ambitious.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Baobab+, Nigeria, Kola Osinowo noted that the fact that people can now do a lot of things through technology driven platforms shows the power and importance of technology.

