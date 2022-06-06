FRC Harps on Enforcement of Sustainability Guidelines

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Mr. Shuaibu Ahmed has stressed the need for the implementation of sustainability guidelines in the country.

According to Ahmed, Nigeria is not immune to climate change risks as seen by the annual flooding in various parts of the country.

The FRC boss said this during a recent stakeholders’ webinar organised by the council. The FRC is responsible among other things to develop, publish accounting and financial reporting standards.

Additionally, he stressed the need for collaboration among stakeholders in addressing the challenges that climate change and other environmental issues pose to the country.

“The programme is the first in the series. We at FRC plan to ensure that Nigeria effectively contributes to a global single set of high quality sustainability reporting standards.

“Presently, sustainability reporting initiatives exist in silos and even non-existent in most sectors, therefore, a unified sustainable approach is inevitable to ensure that the current needs are met without complaint for the future generations to meet their needs.’’

He noted that Nigeria had long aligned with global standards, especially in financial reporting, auditing and corporate governance.

According to him, the then Nigerian accounting standards board used to align substantially with the international accounting standards before the country adopted IFRS in 2012.

According to him, Nigeria joined the rest of the world to sign Sustainable Development Goals 2013 agenda, which attested to the fact that it aligned with global initiatives.

