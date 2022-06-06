Edo Govt, GIZ Train 112 Entrepreneurs in Edo North

As part of efforts to assist business owners access credit facilities to expand their businesses, the Edo State Government in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft Für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), has completed training for over 112 entrepreneurs in Edo North Senatorial District of the state.

In his remarks during the training at the Etsako West Local Government Council Hall in Auchi, representative of the Edo State Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Co-Operatives and Director,Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)Development,Mr. Omonbude Oyedoh, saidsimilar workshop had held in three batches of 400 MSMEs in Edo South Senatorial District.

“In Edo North, we trained another 112 MSMEs, while 100 others will be trained in Edo Central Senatorial District. The programme was initiated when the training needs assessment of MSMEs conducted by the Ministry revealed that most MSMEs needed training on access to credit.

“The result of the survey showed that the two major challenges faced by MSMEs are lack of capital and managerial skills.”

The Director said, “MSMEs are very pivotal to economic prosperity the world over. From supply and distribution value chains of large scale industries; manufacturing of consumables to buying, selling and export, they are the sub-sector of the majority of businesses.

