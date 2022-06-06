Digital Payexpo 2022 to Address Consumers’ Risk in Financial Transactions

Emma Okonji

The 22nd edition of the Digital Payexpo 2022, is set to address the potential implications, complexities and risks associated with the proliferation of consumers using Decentralised Finance (DeFI).

Organised by Intermarc Consulting, with the theme: ‘DeFI Africa-Beyond Hype, Understanding Use Cases for the Continent’ the Digital Payexpo is scheduled to hold 9th-10th June at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking about the conference and exhibition, Digital Marketing Officer, Intermarc Consulting, Matilda Adegbola, said Digital Payexpo would support the move by Central Bank across the globe in the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) as their response to the global growth of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in the market, especially among the youth population in Africa.

Speaking about the issue of trust in financial payment system, Head, Marketing Communications and Customer Experience, 9PSB, Shola Ogunyemi, said 9PSB as a payment service bank, has strengthen its banking agent network and empower them with digital tools that would enable them build trust among customers who use the 9PSB platform to carry out their financial transactions.

Chief Commercial Officer, Appzone, Francis Ogbuka, who spoke about how Appzone is using using Blockchain technology to enable payment services providers, as well as Fintech players and commercial banks, to easily operate the payment landscape and offer better financial services to customers.

