De Ligt Undecided on New Juventus Deal

Matthijs de Ligt has confirmed that he is in talks with Juventus over a new contract but stressed that he has not yet decided whether to sign it.

The Dutch defender enjoyed perhaps his finest season in Turin so far this year, making 42 appearances in all competitions, but he could not inspire Juve higher than a second consecutive fourth-placed finish.

Italian reports recently suggested an agreement over fresh terms was close, although there have been murmurs that De Ligt, who has two years left on his current deal, is hesitating to commit, and he took that stance in a recent interview with NOS.

“Talks are being held and, when the time comes, I will decide whether I will extend or whether I want to look elsewhere,” he said.

“I always look at what is best for myself in terms of sporting project. Fourth place, two years in a row, is not good enough. We will have to make steps in that direction.”

Nevertheless, De Ligt did stress that he is happy at Juventus, admitting the club have been very good with him this year as well.

“Personally, this was my best year so far. In terms of playing time and the way I played,” he continued.

“The club have said that to me and I have shown this season, when Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci were injured, what I am capable of. I had to take the lead and it went well. I think that’s the next step.”

