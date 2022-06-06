Buhari: I Have Not Anointed Any Presidential Aspirant

*Says no candidate will be imposed on party delegates will determine fate of aspirants.



Deji Elumoye



President Muhammadu Buhari has officially made public his stand on the choice of a presidential candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he has no preference for any of the 23 presidential aspirants.The President who spoke Monday at a meeting at the State House, Abuja with the Northern APC Governors stated emphatically that he had “no preferred candidate”.He also stressed that he had “anointed no one,” and was determined to ensure that “there shall be no imposition of any candidate on the party.”According to a release issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said the party was important and its members must be respected, and made to feel they are important.The President said he had a clear mind about what he was doing and asked the APC governors to feel the same way.His words “You were elected as I was. Have a clear mind as I have. God gave us the chance; we have no reason to complain. We must be ready to take pain as we take the joy. Allow the delegates to decide. The Party must participate, nobody will appoint anybody.”

