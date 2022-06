Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The gale of insecurity in Abuja continued to sweep the nation’s capital as some armed men carried out a predawn raid on Genuine Estate near EFAB in Galadimawa. The FCT Police have confirmed the attack.It was said that the attackers, who were armed with guns, abducted some unspecified number of residents of the estate.

Details later..

