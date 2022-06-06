APC Presidential Ticket: Governors Intensify Support for Fayemi

Strong indications have emerged that about 18 of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors elected are rooting for the presidential ambition of the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi in the build up to the party’s special national convention scheduled for tomorrow.

It was gathered that this development may be in tandem with the decision of members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, NGF across party lines that they must all work to ensure that one of them emerges the next President of Nigeria.

Sources close to the inner workings of the NGF showed that this decision had been sealed amongst the governors as far back as early 2021. The governors were said to have been unanimous that only a serving governor, who feels the pain of the shoes of the present lopsided fiscal federalism status quo the States are forced to wear can effect drastic changes.

“This was what motivated the high number of governors across party lines to join the Presidential race. The governors were also clear that only a governor of the present set and not the 1999 set could understand the issues better and make sweeping changes,” a source clarified.

THISDAY checks showed that 18 out of the 22 APC governors are keeping faith with the NGF’s pact. The Governors are said to be showing deep understanding with three of their colleagues.

“One is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who is said to share political umbilical cord with his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“The second is Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State who shares biological ties with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Fayemi is, in fact, said to be preaching this tradition of understanding amongst his colleagues and has maintained very cordial relationship of mutual respect with Sanwo-Olu and Oyetola respectively despite their helpless positions,” the source said.

Another Source disclosed that, unlike the governors’ disposition towards Sanwo-Olu and Oyetola, many of them are not comfortable with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State for departing from the agreed path. Another Source close to the Progressive Governors’ Forum also hinted that, “contrary to the popular notion that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno is with the Tinubu camp, he will break ranks with his godfather, Kashim Shettima and deliver the Bornu State delegates to Fayemi when push comes to shove.”

Governor Zulum had reminded Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in clear terms when the latter visited the State to solicit the support of Borno State delegates that he would do nothing but what President Buhari wants him and the State’s delegates to do when the time comes.

It was even gathered from sources outside of the governors’ forum confirm that Fayemi has been able to align 18 out of the 22 APC governors behind his presidential ambition.

A Presidency source also disclosed that, to the delight of President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Fayemi is said to have displayed exemplary leadership and discretion in the management of his Presidential ambition thus far.

“While many of the other Presidential aspirants made grand entries into some of the States they visited under heavy media spotlights, Fayemi has shown that his Ph.D degree in War Studies is not just an academic attainment. He has held far more strategic and productive meetings with political and traditional leaders across the country than any other aspirant in this race. Like they say in war planning, never notify the enemy of your movement,” the source said.

Another member of the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum who also spoke on condition of anonymity also said: “Fayemi’s meeting with the governors is in continuation of the engagements he had had with them in the past and that the recent meetings were at the instance of the governors, who wanted assurances on a number of issues.”

“We are very optimistic about Fayemi’s chances and in the next couple of hours, many of the other governors on the sideline would come on board. We believe that some of the governors who are also aspiring would queue behind Fayemi.”

He further said: “Many governors have already pledged their support to Fayemi. They have also reiterated their stance that it is their collective decision for a governor to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari. With the support of 18 governors, Fayemi is expected to put up a strong fight for the presidential ticket of the APC.”

“Fayemi choice is the least problematic for President Buhari because the governors control the delegates and will always direct them to put the vote behind the President’s anointed candidate. It is easier for the President to ask the governors to vote for one of their own than anyone outside that fold. That is the type of sense of solidarity amongst the governors,” the source explained.

As a follow up to the Saturday night meeting of the South West leaders at the residence of former Ogun State Governor, Chief Segun Osoba aimed at persuading all the other aspirants on the need to agree on a consensus candidate at the micro zoning level, indications have emerged that another meeting has been schedule for 8pm on Sunday at the same venue to enable the South West present a common front at the follow up meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari scheduled for 10pm same day. It is, however, not clear if any of the aspirants would agree to step down for the others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

