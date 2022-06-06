Anglican Bishop, Journalists Call for End to ASUU Strike

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



The Diocesan Bishop of Ijesa North Diocese of the Anglican Church, Rt. Rev. Isaac Oluyamo has called on the federal government to see to the needs of the Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) so as to allow students resume their academic activities without further delay.

The Bishop spoke in Ijebu-Jesa, Osun State at the weekend while delivering an address on the occasion to mark his 7th year anniversary as the Bishop of the Diocese.

Similarly, the Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN), Lagos Chapter, an affiliate of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged the federal government and the ASUU to sheath their swords and let reasons prevail to settle the lingering crisis. PJAN made the call at the end of their monthly meeting held on Saturday in Lagos.

Bishop Oluyamo said the students have spent too much time at home doing nothing. This, according to him, could lead them into vices.

The cleric used the occasion to urge Nigerians to pray and allow for a peaceful transition of the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, noting that no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of rancour.

“As we continue our service to God and humanity, we appeal for prayers for our nation Nigeria, for peace and peaceful transition of Buhari’s administration. We can’t afford to let our great nation be divided through politics. We must not let ourselves down in this period because it’s a very sensitive time for our nation.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to see to the needs of ASUU so that students can resume academic activities without further delay. These students have stayed for too long at home, I urge both the federal government and leadership of ASUU to meet at a roundtable and resolve the issue in the interest of our future generation.”

Speaking on the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States, slated for June 18 and July 16 respectively, Bishop Oluyamo urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other major players in the elections to play the game according to the rules for the benefit of the residents.

While appealing to all major stakeholders to allow individuals to exercise their political rights without threat or compulsion, the prelate also urged all to join hands to ensure the safety of lives and property across the two States before, during and after the polls.

He said: “politicians in Ekiti and Osun States must play the game of politics according to the rules and with the wisdom of God as June 18 and July 16 dates of the gubernatorial elections draw near. INEC should play their roles faithfully because we shall all be judged on the last day.

“Security personnel must not be seen to be corrupt or biased. They must live up to expectations. They must also collaborate with the existing security agencies and they should not be involved in abuse or misuse of office.”

Meanwhile, in a communique PJAN said:”The continuous strike of the ASUU which has kept all students in public universities at home for months is unacceptable and the association frowns at the negligence of the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to this imbroglio between ASUU and the FG.

“The association reflected on the effects of the strikes on our teeming youth and most importantly, the loss of interest in education thereby prompting students to venture into all forms of scamming gimmicks, cyber fraud activities known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ business, cultism, etc.”

They added that the level and seriousness at which politicians are going about the pursuit of their political ambitions with utmost disregard or concern for these students who are supposed to be in schools, yet roaming the streets is not only alarming, but disturbing.

“The association is of the view that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop as there is tendency for an upsurge in armed robbery, prostitution and other vices if urgent steps are not quickly taken to resolve the ASUU-FG conflict to keep students busy.

“In conclusion, PJAN appeals to the FG to, as a matter of urgency, resolve the issue of ASUU strike to enable our youth resume their studies as vices could go out of control if our teeming youth, the future of this nation, are not kept busy in a positive way.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

