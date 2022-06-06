A’Ibom Police Commissioner Promoted to AIG

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has been promoted to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

A statement issued at the weekend by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, said the newly promoted commissioner was decorated by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Alkali Baba Usman recently.

The new AIG is a Fellow of the Defence College, who has worked in collaboration with the government, sister security agencies and the people of the state to enhance peace and tranquility in Akwa Ibom State.

Decorating the promoted AIG, the IG charged him and other senior officers to be more loyal and dedicated to their duties and to serve with professionalism, as they assume higher responsibilities.

Thanking Almighty God, the IG, the Police Service Commission (PSC), the government and the people of the state, the new AIG dedicated his elevation to God and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command has continued to make significant strides in the state for peace to reign.

The police command recently arrested one Godfirst Edet Bassey in connection with rape and armed robbery in Mbo Local Government Area.

The suspect was alleged to have blocked one Effiong Mfon while returning from Ibaka community to his residence; he hit him on the eye with a gun and the sum of N30,000 was collected from Mfon.

“On the same day, the suspect again blocked one Esther Manner on the road and dragged her to a primary school in Ewang and raped her.

“Also, in a related development, on gun point, the suspect dragged one Docas Etifit to an unknown house and alos raped her.

“The said the suspect, on interrogation, admitted to the commission of the crimes, and has been charged to court.

“Similarly, on May 11, 2022, at about 1430hrs, the patrol team of Ikot Ekpene Division, on inquiry, sighted one Ndifreke Itoro Effiong (aka Ndi’boy), a notorious armed robbery gang leader, who has being terrorising Ikot Ekpene and its environs, and as soon as he sighted the police, he fled but was overpowered and arrested.

“The following exhibits were recovered from him-one long locally fabricated gun; one locally made pistol; six live cartridges; one big machete; Supreme Vikings confraternity insignia with cowries; one native pot with assorted charms; two GSM phone chargers, and one laptop bag. The suspect would be charged to court soon,” the state PPRO said.

