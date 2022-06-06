Adamu Chases Reporters Out of APC Secretariat

Adedayo Akinwale

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdulahi Adamu has chased journalists covering the activities of the party out of the party secretariat.

One of the security personnel at the party secretariat told journalists that Adamu was coming back for the NWC meeting and he would not want to see anybody at the secretariat, including journalists.

“The chairman is coming back and he doesn’t want to see anybody here including journalists,” he said.

The National Working Committee (NWC) will still continue following a stalemate over the issue of consensus presidential candidate, ahead of the primary.

Adamu had earlier announced the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate during the NWC meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

