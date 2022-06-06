Adamu Adamant on Northern Candidate, Says Group

*Accuses APC chair of altering delegates lists

*Says disrespecting Buhari now a norm,

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s repeated preference for power shift in the last 48 hours, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, has been working clandestinely towards the emergence of a northern candidate and as a result, altering delegates lists.

An advocacy group, Compass for New Nigeria (CNN), said early this morning that, report reaching its secretariat, claimed that the “chairman had been going behind the president and against his instruction, in cahoots with small minds like him to alter the delegates list in the hope that power would remain in the north.”

Leader of CNN, Toluwalade George, who raised the alarm this morning, also expressed worry about the penchant of people entrusted with sensitive assignments by the president, disrespecting him by ignoring his orders and carrying out their own plans, regardless.

According to him, “Even after the meeting the president had last night with the party’s National Advisory Council (NAC), presidential aspirants and other stakeholders, it is disturbing to hear the chairman claim that the position of the northern governors was at best their person opinion and not binding on the forum.

“Besides, he has repeatedly held on to the view that the party had not taken a position on zoning, not factoring into account the state and mood of the nation. What other proof does anyone need to say that Adamu is working to sabotage the APC and evidently working for the opposition party, where he ordinarily belongs?

“If the chairman of a ruling party, in whom a lot of power is vested as the National Executive Committee (NEC) organ of the party, is this ambidextrous, deceptive and narrow-minded on a critical issue of national interest with collective concerns on the future of the country, then, there’s cause for concern.

“If at his age now, Adamu is not considering or thinking posterity, then, it is utterly dangerous to leave such humongous power in his hands at a time the nation is about to make history and his party on the cusp of victory for a straight third term. To say his position is disappointing is being conservative.

“We, therefore, call on the governors of the party – both north and south – to reaffirm their positions on the future of Nigeria and let Adamu know that he does not own the party and that Nigeria’s future is more important to them than his selfish but destructive orchestrations. Adamu cannot disrespect the president and the governors of the party. Who is he exactly?”, he asked.

George, however, called on every stakeholder in the party to put their eyes on Adamu and not allow him bring down the only party that has given hope to the unity of Nigeria by agreeing to shift power to south, adding that he has lost all the confidence and respect earlier conceded to him.His words: “At this point, Adamu must be watched very closely. He is a cancerous link to APC’s promising future and must be cultured immediately before he grows out of control. With what we hear is going on, Adamu is in the APC, not for the collective good of the party, but a self-serving mission that is designed to bring down all that the party has worked for.”

