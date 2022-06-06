Access Bank Reassures Customers of Improved Funding

James Emejo in Abuja

Access Bank Plc has said it remained resolute in its commitment to engaging and empowering SMEs to boost their access to funds, markets and knowledge.

The bank’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Victor Etuokwu, stressed that it remained customer-centric and always willing to listen to their concerns with a view to walking them through their difficulties.

Speaking during a business conversation with SME customers in the North, he insisted that the bank had continued to exist because of its loyal and committed customer base and assured them of increased financial guidance.

He said, “We intend to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, and we want to ensure business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses.

“The bank remains resolute in its drive to engage and empower SMEs by providing access to funds, markets and knowledge adding that this remained at the heart of the business engagement sessions in key cities across the nation.”

Etuokwu further pointed out that the engagement had become necessary so as to provide the bank an opportunity to meet one on one with its SME customers in Abuja as well as provide them with a platform to ask questions, get answers and solutions that help them take their businesses to the next level.

He said, “We are committed to being a bank that gives more to our customers and that includes- more listening and more engagement and this forum allows us to meet up to that promise.

“We are committed to providing excellent services both online and offline to meet the varied needs of all our customers and create impact in the lives of both individual, MSME and SME customers alike.”

