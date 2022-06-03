Stakeholders, Entrepreneurs to Grace FAAN’s Investment Summit in Abuja

Stakeholders, entrepreneurs are set to attend the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) slated for June 14-17, 2022 in Abuja.

The summit is expected to attract aviation stakeholders, captains of related industries and others to brainstorm on ways forward in the sector.

The conference, with the theme ‘Advancing the Frontiers of Possibilities for Safe, Secure and Profitable Air Transport’ which was initially billed to hold from 1st to 4th April, 2020 stalled due to the global movement restrictions occasioned by the dreaded corona virus pandemic (Covid-19).

The conference is aimed at providing veritable platform for brainstorming and sharing knowledge and ideas on the progress and Challenges in the Aviation Industry in Nigeria.

The scheduled date for the conference is 14th to 17th June 2022, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

It will bring together captains of industries, top government functionaries, seasoned aviation experts and key stakeholders like the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, state governors and chief executives of all aviation industry.

A select number of dignitaries would also speak on critical issues faced by our industry.

The conference would also feature an investment forum, which wouldfocus on attracting local and international investors in order to apprise them with the investment opportunities in the Nigerian aviation industry.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

