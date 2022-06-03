RIF Trust Marks First Anniversary, with New Office in Nigeria



Sunday Ehigiator

Leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, recently celebrated its first anniversary with the opening of a new office at the Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.



In a signed statement, the company renewed its commitment to simplifying the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship and residency permits abroad through their various programmes thereby giving opportunities on a global scale to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.



The event which took place at its newly opened Nigerian office, Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos saw RIF Trust host prominent and high profile local and international individuals, who turned out in numbers for the event.



In attendance were, the Chairman, Citizenship by Investment Board of Saint Lucia, Mr Lorne Theophilus, CEO of RIF Trust and Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, Mimoun Assraoui, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, David Regueiro, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director (Nigeria) of RIF Trust, Ranny Muasher.



Others include the B2B Director of RIF Trust, Mohammed Motavasel, Regional Director (Africa) of RIF Trust, Teka Jibril, and Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria Zuberu Kadiri.



The star-studded event which treated guests to a night of luxury and glamour with a focus on why dual citizenship guarantees global access also had in attendance Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known professionally as D’banj, Tania Omotayo, Reality TV Star, Tobi Bakre, Arese Ugwu, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, and Osas Ighodaro amongst other.



In his address, the B2B Regional Director and Managing Director of RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher expressed great delight about the successes of the company so far in Nigeria.

