Orji Kalu Named Lawan Presidential Campaign DG



*Fani-Kayode, deputy coordinator of Yahaya Bello campaign organisation, named media committee chair

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja



The Ahmad Lawan Presidential Campaign Organisation has named the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, as the Director General.



Lawan, who is the Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly is contesting for the office of the President.



The Chairman,Media and Publicity of the Organisation, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, announced this in a statement on Thursday.



Abdullahi explained that the decision was taken at a meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

He said Chairmen of eight Committees of the Campaign Organisation were equally appointed.

Part of the statement read, “The team met behind closed doors to fine tune strategies and consolidate on the gains made so far .



“Lawan’s team led by Kalu is expected to strengthen the campaign organization and build a stronger cohesion that would deliver All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to the Senate President during the presidential primaries, and ultimately lead him to victory in the general election.



“The names of Committees’ Chairmen and their deputies are, Finance and Budget, Auwal Lawan (Chairman) Senator Sani Musa (Co-Chairman)

“Strategy and Planning: Senator Ikechukwu Obiora (Chairman) Senator Betty Apiafi (Deputy Chairman)

“Contact and Mobilisation: Senator Barau Jibrin (Chairman) Senator Peter Nwaoboshi (Deputy Chairman)

“Media and Publicity, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (Chairman), Femi Fani Kayode (Deputy Chairman)

“Security and Intelligence: Mallam Lawal Daura (Chairman), Commodore Mohammed Barau(Rtrd) (Chairman)

“Transport and Logistics: Senator Bello Mandiya (Chairman), Hon. Hillary Bisong (Deputy Chairman)

“Youth Groups: Prince Mustapha Audu (Chairman)

“Women Groups, “Hon. Aisha Ismail—Chairperson”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

