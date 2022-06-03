Omeruo Presents Jersey, Ball to Buhari in Spain

Nigeria and CD Leganes defender in Spanish Segunda Division, Kenneth Omeruo, met President Muhammadu Buhari in Spain yesterday.

It was a great honour for the 2013 AFCON winner to meet President Buhari who is on a three-day state visit to Spain. The President is expected back in Nigeria today.

Excited Omeruo presented a signed jersey and ball to the nation’s number one citizen in company with Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, former Super Eagles forward who is now an assistant to Mr President on Sports, Daniel Amokachi, and other government officials.

Special assistant to the president on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi later posted pictures of the event on Twitter. “@MBuhari X @omeruo22 X @AmokachiTheBull #PMBinSpain,” Ogunlesi tweeted yesterday.

Omeruo has been capped 57 times by Nigeria with two goals to his name.

The 28-year-old also made the team to the 2019 and 2021 AFCON finals.

The Super Eagles finished third in Egypt 2019 and were eliminated at the Round of 16 in Cameroon early this year.

Omeruo was not called up for Nigeria’s friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador as well as the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Sierra Leone and Guinea-Bissau.

