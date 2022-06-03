Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship Final Eight Teams Get Date

The Local Organising Committee of the 2022 Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship has announced the date for the Final 8 of the Men’s tournament, which will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall, inside Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The final-8 is scheduled to run from June 15 to June 19 2022, with arrival date for all the teams, and technical officials, slated for 14 June,2022.

This announcement was contained in a statement released yesterday by the Secretary of the Local Organising Committee, Umar Abdullahi.

The statement adds that top Nigerian Artists, and Comedians will perform at the final of the championship slated for June 19.

The eight teams that have qualified for the final 8, include: Mo Heat of Abuja, Gombe Bulls, Hot Coal Ballers of Abuja, Kwara Falcons of Ilorin, and Delta Force of Asaba. Others are, Kano Pillars, FCT HardRockers and Nigeria Customs.

