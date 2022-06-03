Concierge Medicine As An Alternative Experience to Health Care Management in Africa

Patrick Chukwumah

Concierge healthcare is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to traditional healthcare among both patients and their physicians. Admittedly, Medical services are rapidly evolving both locally and internationally especially with Covid-related demands on the medical community. New models on how to properly deliver 21st century medicine to patients who seek treatment outside of their hometowns or home countries are extensively being explored.

The emergence of concierge medicine is no surprise. Many people feel alienated by the current system, bouncing between doctors and struggling to make appointments. Even once they make it to the clinic, they feel overlooked in favor of ushering in the next patient on the list. Now, recent events have further increased the demand for at-home services.

Patients and providers are increasingly turning to concierge medicine—a direct relationship between a patient and a provider—as an alternative care delivery model. A game changer for both patients and providers, the concept seems simple: patients spend more time with their physician in exchange for an annual fee or retainer.

According to recent studies, personalized care and close relationships with physicians are what patients are looking for. Those in favor of a concierge model said the potential benefits for both patients and physicians are many, which can range from benefits such as 24/7 patient care, convenient contact through telemedicine, access to physicians by phone or email, preventative care and wellness plans, same-day or next-day appointments to physicians and referred specialists.

The trend is already on the rise in Africa, with the emergence of companies like Santis Medical Concierge, which boasts of a high-level structure and network, offering patients “personalized medicine, patient-centered medicine, and preventive care.” Some medical schools and hospital networks are also currently embracing concierge medicine for its patients.

Santis Medical Concierge offers a range of services that focuses on preventative care while also addressing episodic care and disease management. Being proactive can potentially save the patient future health care costs. Since most chronic diseases are curable if caught early or in some cases preventable altogether, preventative measures can save the patient not just money, but the heartache of chronic disease. Even if a patient doesn’t have any major health concerns, research shows that those who stay abreast of their health live longer.

Typically, concierge medicine provides a level of access to physicians that is unachievable in a traditional doctor-patient arrangement. It allows your physician to significantly limit the number of patients they accept into their practice, to those with relevant diseases in line with their specialization. The Concierge medicine program filters patients complaints and refers appropriately to the relevant specialist physician.

The goal of the concierge physician is to develop a relationship with the patient so that they can offer a level of service that is missing in the traditional model. These physicians are often focused on solving the patient’s problem by determining the root cause. At its core, the concierge model is designed to help people live longer and healthier lives.

The Big Problem Concierge Medicine Is Solving

Access to quality health care has been increasingly hard to find. The pandemic has only amplified this deficit. Since the availability of a primary care physician has a direct correlation to the overall lifespan of a patient, this is a problem that must be addressed. The system, which for far too long has hindered the patient/doctor relationship, isn’t going to be fixed any time soon, if at all. Concierge medicine offers patients a workaround to the system and puts them back in the driver’s seat.

Patients in a concierge practice appreciate the immediate access to their physician by cell phone, e-mail, and same-day appointments, and minimal waiting time in private, pleasant waiting rooms. Visits are 30 minutes or longer and allow patients to present all their concerns. The physician coordinates care with other providers, with follow-up calls after specialist visits or hospitalisations.

The concierge medicine model is more about the patient experience and thus companies like Santis have curated a range of service offers to best suit the different needs of their patients. With offerings such as the Everest packages which provides patients with access to preventive care procedures for Cardiac Health, Pancreas Health, Liver Health, Gastro Intestinal Health, Respiratory Health, Renal Health, Prostate Health and much more.

The package also offers travel Medicine consult (International Travel), Home Visit (Primary Health Care), Local evacuation (within Lagos), Corporate Health Talks (Where necessary), Physiotherapy sessions and also some lifestyle services, such as access to discounted Dietician/Nutritionist Consult, Access to discounted GYM membership, Access to discounted TRU Check Cancer Screening. These offerings are scaled in the Everest plus package to include access to Solice Health- a bespoke medical concierge in UK, USA and Europe.

Overall, concierge provides access and personalization that restores the bond necessary for an individual, proactive approach. Given the obvious advantages of concierge medicine to physicians and their patients, concierge medicine will continue to grow. If you haven’t yet explored the concierge model of medicine, now is a good time to do so as establishments such as Santis By Paelon presents an array of concierge care options.

Concierge medicine is the solution for a growing number of specialist physicians to be able to practice the highest quality medical care. This trend is only likely to intensify going forwards.

• Dr. Chukwumah is CEO of Santis by Paelon

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

