Adeniyi Becomes 25th Soroptimist International President

Soroptimist International has elected Mrs. Catherine Temitope Adeniyi as the 25th President of its Mainland Chapter. The new president, Adeniyi, at her investiture ceremony recently, promised to strive for the advancement of women while focusing on projects that will better the lives of women and the girl-child.

The investiture ceremony, which was performed by the National President of Soroptimist International Nigeria, Dr. Adaku, also had other past presidents of Soroptimist International with other dignitaries in attendance.

Adeniyi said: “Women are key to achieving transformational, economic, environmental and social changes required for sustainable development.”

She promised to raise the bar of the Soroptimist International Interest which is called the “3E” – To Educate, To Enable and To Empower women and girl child. Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement working together to transform the lives of women and girls with over 80,000 members in 133 countries who work for peace, and to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.

“In partnership with The Xanderena Foundation, we will embark on a campaign for good health & well-being, quality education, gender equality and, in the schools, hold health talks with students centred on health awareness, general hygiene, signs and symptoms of illness, drugs and alcohol abuse, bullying, mental health, oral care, and girls’ and boys’ health. It is important the children understand mental health issues are real,” the president said.

Adeniyi, is the Founder of The Ruthsville Foundation, an NGO to support abused women/girls and underprivileged youths. The foundation’s work gained recognition, when, in 2019, it was awarded a grant of $10,000 by the United States Mission in Nigeria to execute a community project. Adeniyi also sits on the Board of a US Medical Foundation, The Xanderena Foundation, where she is the Operations Manager for all the outreaches in Nigeria.

Influenced by her mother, Mrs. Roseline Nwajei, who is a committed Soroptimist International, Adeniyi officially joined Soroptimist International Lagos Mainland (SILM) in 2014. She had served several club presidents as Interim Secretary and substantive Club Secretary actively supporting club activities and former presidents in club related projects.

