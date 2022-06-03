2023: Go to Court, Ogun PDP Tells Aggrieved Aspirants

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has asked its members who were aggrieved about the outcome of the just concluded primaries in the party ahead of the 2023 general elections to go to court and seek redress.

Despite several complaints by some aspirants, the party, insisted that all the primaries it conducted in the state were in compliance with the guidelines of the national headquarters of the party and in line with the constitution of the organisation and Electoral Law (as amended).



The PDP Chairman for Ogun State, Alhaji Sikirulai Ogundele stated this at a news conference held in Abeokuta.

Ogundele, whose text, was read by the State Secretary, Sunday Solarumi said all the party’s primary elections which climaxed with the election of Hon Oladipupo, Adebutu as the Governorship Candidate, on May 25, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, were held at venues, designated by the national headquarters of the PDP.



The chairman also stated that the party used lists of delegates generated from the congresses of the party held earlier, as directed by its national body.



He specifically stated that all the hues and cries about the delegate lists and venues about the primaries were unfounded, insisting that everything was done with the approving authority, which is the PDP headquarters in line with the party’s constitution and Electoral Law as amended.



Ogundele said “On the strength of the above, I dare say that all party primary elections took place at the party’s approved locations/venues and same was duly monitored and observed by officials of INEC, officers of the Nigeria Police and of course, other security agencies.



“By this, it goes to say and confirm that PDP in Ogun state never conducted anything close to parallel congress anywhere.



“Anybody or group of persons hiding anywhere, claiming to have emerged as PDP candidate at any level of the party primary is merely living in fool’s paradise. PDP, like I said earlier, now co-habit, in total harmony under my able chairmanship.



“Before I conclude, we must say that we recognise and appreciate individual’s right and liberty to proceed to court to seek legal redress against the party, I choose to advise them to take good cognisance of the interest of the party.



“Having concluded the party’s robust national convention, the party shall in no time present to the members of the public the list with detailed particulars and information of all its candidates for all elective positions and same shall be submitted to INEC and other relevant bodies for further actions.”



However, the party admitted that primary elections in some few instances were held at its State Secretariat. This it attributed to none availability of facilities, like power supply at some designated centres and which would put lives of officials and delegates at risk.



Ogundele said these happened after it was dully communicated to concerned stakeholders including the aspirants.

He, therefore, advised all aggrieved aspirants, to first seek redress by exploring internal mechanism, provided by the party’s constitution for resolution of some of issues, emanated from the exercise.

