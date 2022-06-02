Yiaga Advocates Effective Leadership Recruitment Process in Nigeria

Gilbert Ekugbe

Yiaga Africa has stated that for Nigeria to achieve rapid economic growth and development, it must prioritise attention to effective leadership recruitment processes.

The Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Mrs. Cynthia Mbamalu, stated that the only way to achieve effective leadership in the country begins with the leadership recruitment process, saying that Nigeria must get the right people with the right capacity in the 2023 elections to solve Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Mbamalu stated this on the sidelines of its Community Organising Training (COT) in Lagos.

“This is why we have raised a lot of issues with the primaries, the way it is conducted the way the role money has been playing in the elections, because the cost keeps away capable hands because only those who have the money can compete. So for us one way to, to start addressing the problems in Nigeria, is this elections and getting in the right people with the right capacity to solve the problem, because until we have the right leaders with the right mindset in office and improve the quality of leadership, we cannot address our challenges,” she said.

She however stated that the COT is one of several ways it aims to build young civic artisan political leaders, especially in the pre elections phase.

“We believe that if we invest in youth leadership, if we invest in youth leadership intentionally, then we can start building that consciousness amongst young people to mobilise their peers to participate in the elections and that is because young people play a vital role in our political space,” she stated.

Also speaking, the Programmes Manager for the Governance and Development Programme, Yiaga Africa, Mr. Ibrahim Faruk, said the training expected to last for four days is a training supported by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) called turn up democracy, is aimed at increasing citizen’s participation in democratic processes.

“We have brought together 40 young people from across various local government in Lagos.

