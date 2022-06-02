US Govt Grants Tax-exempt Status to Adeosun’s Foundation



James Emejo in Abuja

The United States Government has granted tax-exempt status to Dash Me Foundation (US), a non-profit, under Section 501(c)(3) of the US Internal Revenue Code. This was announced by founder of the foundation, and former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun. She expressed delight at the development, adding that the contributions from both corporations and individuals, donated to New York based Dash Me Foundation (US) are now fully tax-deductible. Adeosun added that the foundation was now eligible to apply for government and foundation grants, which will further broaden access to resources and strengthen its ability to raise funds for orphans and vulnerable children, victims of domestic violence and disadvantaged youth. In a statement, she said the US team could now actively mobilise donations and support from its extensive US based diaspora as well as corporations and foundations, interested in supporting indigenous charitable work in Nigeria and beyond. The former minister said, “The Dash Me Foundation US is proud to announce that it is officially a non-profit with tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. “The granting of a non-profit status to Dash Me Foundation in the United States is a major milestone for our growing organization, and we are excited about the prospects it creates. “Attaining recognition of our Charitable Status by the American Internal Revenue Service was a rigorous process and we are proud to have met all the requirements.” She said, “Donors can now change lives in Nigeria whilst obtaining a full tax deduction in America.”Since its launch in Nigeria in June 2021, the foundation has raised funds for orphanages, domestic violence shelters and the physically challenged through its Dash Me Store and other activities. She also confirmed that the foundation had mobilised and deployed cash and resources in projects in Lagos, Ogun, Cross River, Kano, Nasarawa, Imo, Osun and Kogi States.According to her, “Dash Me Foundation aims to raise more funding for orphans and vulnerable children, victims of domestic violence and disadvantaged youth in Nigeria with the ambition to cover the West African region.”

