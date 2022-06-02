Tradefada Wins Blockchain Services Platform Provider Award

Nosa Alekhuogie

Tradefada, a one-stop cryptocurrency exchange platform has won the ‘Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto)’ award at the Beacon of ICT Awards, organised by Communication Week Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.

Announcing Tradefada as the winner, the organisers said the company pulled the highest votes to emerge in the category of the award that was keenly contested by four other companies.

“We are pleased to have the honour to announce Tradefada as a winner of this year’s Beacon of ICT Awards having gathered the highest votes in the ‘Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto)’, the organisers said at the award night, which attracted stakeholders from various segment of the ICT industry.

The organisers added that the award was a testament to Tradefada’s talents, innovations, contributions and commitments to the growth of the ICT industry.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, the Chief Executive Officer of Tradefada, Mr. Seun Dania, noted that the award was a display of the fact that stakeholders have come to the realization that Tradefada has become a house-hold brand in the industry, adding that it is happy that Nigerians have recognized its hard work, sincerity and dedication towards the development of ICT industry.

“We are excited to have received ‘Blockchain Services Platform Provider of the Year (Crypto)’ award. For us, it is exciting and a challenge to us to do more because to whom much is given, much is also expected,” he said.

While dedicating the award to its customers and staff, Dania promised that Tradefada would continue to provide innovative platform that will allow most Africans to partake and adopt cryptocurrencies from their mobile devices and web browsers.

“We will also be exploring the new waves in the crypto space such as Metaverse and NFTs. We will also be providing a staking platform where our customers can safely stake their crypto and earn yearly percentage returns,” Dania assured customers.

