Tizeti Expands Leadership Team with Chief Financial Officer, Executives

Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Amanosi Okhakhu, Omobolaji Akinde, and Temitope Osunrinde as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice Presidents for Marketing and Business Development respectively.

Announcing the expansion plan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, said: “We are excited to welcome Amanosi Okhakhu, Temitope Osunrinde, and Omobolaji Akinde to Tizeti.” Amanosi Okhakhu brings to her role, her expertise in providing financial and assurance services to corporate entities in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Omobolaji Akinde brings her experience in enterprise sales and business development in telecommunications to her role at Tizeti.

Temitope Osunrinde has broad experience in marketing and the digital infrastructure sector, and this will be instrumental to the brand experience, growth, and continued success of the business, especially as we expand across West Africa.The new additions to Tizeti’s executive leadership come at a time when the company is entering a new phase of international growth and network expansion. At its NextGEN conference in 2021, the company tested its next-generation WiFi technology (WiGig), capable of delivering internet speeds up to 1 GBPS – over 30X Nigeria’s average internet speed.

Tizeti also announced the expansion of its unlimited internet plans, currently available in cities in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, and Edo States to new locations in Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire within the next eighteen months.Okhakhu is a professional accountant with over 10 years of experience in risk assessment, compliance, audit, corporate governance, and accounting, among others. She was previously a Senior Manager with the Assurance practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria and served various medium to large multinational and indigenous firms in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. She is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Benin and holds membership at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).Akinde is a sales and business development professional with over 16 years of experience across industries, including IT and Telecoms, Hospitality, Manufacturing, and FMCG.

Before Tizeti, she was the Senior Account Manager/Key Account Manager at Vodacom Business (Nigeria) Limited and previously held roles at 21st Century Technologies and Gateway Communications. She is a Certified Project Manager and holds a degree in Accountancy from the University of Lagos.Osunrinde enters the role with more than 12 years of experience in management consulting, technology, and telecommunications, having successfully managed regional strategic marketing for telecom companies. He was Head, of Marketing and Communications at MainOne, with responsibilities for West Africa before a stint at Verraki (previously known as Accenture Nigeria), where he served as Head of Marketing.

He holds degrees in English, and Public and International Affairs, from the University of Lagos, and is concluding the Executive MBA program at the Lagos Business School. He has attended courses at Yale School of Management, EGADE Business School, and the National University of Singapore.“Tizeti’s leadership in the low-cost unlimited internet market in Nigeria and indeed West Africa provides huge opportunities to tackle digital exclusion for millions in the region.

The company’s continued focus on providing affordable broadband access via innovative solar-powered masts will significantly inch the needle towards the continent’s digital economy and empower more Africans with the digital tools for work, education, healthcare, entertainment, and markets, among others. We are excited to join the Tizeti team for this next phase of growth and work with its young, energetic people bridging the digital divide”, Osunrinde said.

