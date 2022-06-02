Presidential Primary: APC Constitutes 18 Sub-committees for Convention

Adedayo Akinwale



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up 18 sub-committees ahead of the party’s special convention/presidential primary scheduled to hold between June 6th and 8th.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Felix Morka disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday.

He said the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, would Chair the budget committee, while the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed would be the co-chair.

Morka added that Finance and Logistics committee would be chaired by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while Accreditation and Decoration committee would be chaired by Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State

He noted that the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, Security and Compliance, while the former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd) would be a Co-Chair: 5. Election Planning – H.E. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Kebbi State

Co-Chair: H.E. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State

6. Transportation – H.E. (Dr.) Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

Deputy: Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory

7. Accommodation – H.E. Babagana Umara Zulum, Governor of Borno State

Co-Chair: H.E. Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State

8. Media and Publicity- H.E. Abdullahi Sule, Governor of Nasarawa State

9. Medicals – Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment

Co-Chair: Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole, former Minister of Health

10. Legal: Abubakar Malami SAN, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice

11. Venue and Site Servicing: H.E. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, Governor of Zamfara State

Co-Chair: Mohammed Musa Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory

12. Election Appeal – H.E. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State

13. Hospitality and Welfare – H.E. Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State

Co-Chair: Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development

14. Protocols – H.E. Aminu Bello Masari, Governor of Katsina State

15. Digital Communications – H.E. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Governor of Kwara State

16. Pre-Convention/Management/ Rapporteur – H.E. Mallam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State

Deputy: Dame Pauline Tallen, Minister of Women Affairs

17. Presidential Screening Appeal – H.E. Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State

Co-Chair: Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives

18. Accreditation of Diplomats – H.E. Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate

Co-Chair: Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister for Foreign Affairs

