Osinbajo Meets APC National Chairman, 5 Governors

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday evening played host to the Chairman of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and five governors.

Adamu led the governors, whose identities could not be immediately ascertained, to the meeting with the Vice President at the Akinola Aguda official residence of Osinbajo within the precincts of the State House, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public but it may not be unconnected with the presidential primary of the APC scheduled to commence on Monday, June 6, 2021.

Sources told THISDAY that the meeting may likely discuss the consensus option being canvassed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the emergence of a presidential candidate for the APC.

Osinbajo is one of the 23 presidential aspirants of the ruling party screened this week by a committee set up by the National secretariat of the party headed by former Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun.

The meeting was also coming two days after

President Muhammadu Buhari met with the 22 APC governors at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja before proceeding on a State visit to Madrid, Spain on Tuesday.

At the meeting, the President had told the Governors that much as he preferred consensus option being used to choose his successor, he would beg the Governors to allow him choose the candidate to fly the party’s flag during the 2023 presidential poll.

Attempt to access the Vice President’s official residence on Thursday evening was rebuffed by security men who claimed they were on instruction not to allow anybody in except on invitation.

Moves to also get information on the meeting from the Media Aide to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, also met a brickwall as he neither picked calls to his telephone line nor replied to text messages sent to his number.

