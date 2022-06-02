NCS Commends Minister, NITDA on New Appointment, Award

Emma Okonji

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) practitioners in Nigeria, has commended the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022.

NCS also congratulated the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on the conferment National Productivity Order of Merit Award by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In separate letters to the Minister and NITDA, NCS expressed delight over the appointment and award.

Part of the letter addressed to the Minister, and signed by NCS President, Professor Adeshina Sodiya, read: “On behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire membership of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), I congratulate you on your appointment as the Chairman of the World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2022.

“Honourable Minister Sir, it is no gainsaying that this appointment is in recognition of your leadership quality and your giant strides in the implementation of digital economy policy in Nigeria.

“As a Fellow of the Nigeria Computer Society, we are proud of you and will continue to identify with you in the task ahead.”

The letter to NITDA, which was also signed by the NCS President, read: “On behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire membership of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), I write to congratulate NITDA on the conferment National Productivity Order of Merit Award by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is no gainsaying that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has witnessed massive, laudable and great success in its strides towards creating an enabling environment for the growth of the ICT Sector in Nigeria.

“Nigeria Computer Society is happy to be part of this success story, and will continue to identify and collaborate with NITDA in the realization of its goals.”

