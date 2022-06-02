Krish Wins 2022 Data Centre Personality Award at BoICT Awards

Nosa Alekhuogie

A senior global executive with expertise in data centre operations and other business focus, Dr. Krishnan Ranganath, has won the Data Centre Personality Award of the Year at the Beacon of Information and Communications Technology Awards, organised by Communications Week Media Limited, publishers of Nigeria CommunicationsWeek.

Ranganath, who is presently the Chief Technology Officer of Africa Data Centres, one of Africa’s largest network of interconnected, carrier and cloud-neutral data centre facility, was announced at the annual awards at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos.

Declaring him as the winner, the organisers described Ranganath as an articulate and resilient professional, who has been instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks and data centres across geographies with a proven record of monitoring the inflow & outflow of funds and ensuring optimum utilisation of available funds towards the accomplishment of organisational goals.

“We are glad to have Ranganath as the Data Centre Personality of the Year,” the organisers said, while presenting the award plaque to him. Ranganath is a senior executive with more than two decades of experience in global markets working with various multinationals across emerging markets. He has worked with various IT/ITES and Telecommunications players for various large and very large projects, managing large and disparate teams across various regions and time zones.

Apart from being instrumental in setting up and managing multiple Networks and data centres across geographies, he has footprint across Africa having worked and done projects in over 18 countries on the continent.

