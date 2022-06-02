Groups Makes Case for Okowa as Atiku’s Running Mate

The Niger Delta Rights Assembly (NDRA) has made a strong case for Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to be nominated as running mate to the Presidential standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku was elected the PDP Presidential candidate at the recently-concluded PDP primary. But the issue of his running mate is yet to be resolved and Okowa has been fingered as one of candidates being considered for the position.

Other politicians being considered are former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Rivers State governor and first runner-up to Atiku, Nyesom Wike; and Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel.

However, the NDRA, which comprises mainly youths drawn from across the Niger Delta states in a statement signed by its President, Chief Israel Bokromo, advised Atiku to pick Okowa, describing him as the best suited for the job among the lot.

The group said: “Among those being considered for the position of running mate to Atiku, we consider Governor Okowa as the most qualified for the position of running mate and ultimately the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are pushing for Okowa not just because of his loyalty and commitment to the PDP but because among all those being considered, he has the best comportment, temperament and electoral value to swing votes in favour of the PDP.

“Okowa has both private and public sector experience, starting out from private practice as a medical doctor to the public sector where he was involved as both secretary and chairman of his local government at different times, and later as Secretary to the State Government, Senator of the Federal Republic and now as Governor for seven years. Okowa has also played critical roles for the PDP at different times by delivering credible, rancor-free conventions.

“At this time that Nigeria earnestly desires a unifier and nationalist, Okowa comes in handy as we can see the peace that he has wrought in Delta state by actively engaging the youths of the state.

“We are confident that given his outstanding performance in Delta where he has connected with the people through infrastructure development, reliable healthcare delivery, quality education, restoration of the state’s sporting glory, youth empowered with diverse skill acquisition programmes and general human capital development, he would add real value to governance at the centre.

“We want to use this opportunity to caution all those scheming against and blackmailing Okowa to desist from their evil shenanigans as this will not in any way diminish the rising profile of Governor Okowa as a performing governor, a refined democrat and an icon of good governance.”

