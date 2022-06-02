First Katalyst Rolls Out Anniversary CSR Initiative

To celebrate its tenth year as an impactful contributor to Nigeria’s marketing ecosystem, First Katalyst Marketing, a leading Below-the-line agency, is set to mark the milestone with a thought leadership session tagged “The Marketing Conclave”.

As part of the celebration, which would commence this week, the organisation is also embarking on a charity project in its decision to give back to the society. It has also secured the permission of the relevant authorities to renovate the sickbay of the Adeniyi Jones Pry School at Akora, Lagos as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Managing Director of the agency, Soji Odedina, disclosed these to journalists at a press briefing held Tuesday, May 24 at its Lagos office.

He said the initiatives are aimed at giving back to society and the marketing landscape. He added that it will honour its staff at its award and party slated to hold June 3.

Odedina explained that the 2022 Marketing Conclave has “Marketing into the Future” as its theme, and Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean of Lagos Business School is billed as the speaker to deliver the keynote address. Top executives from both client and agency sides in the integrated marketing communications industry will also speak at the event on two different subthemes; “Advertising Regulations in The Age Of New Media”, and “Below The Line, Above The Line, Where Is The Line?”

He emphasized that The Marketing Conclave is part of his agency’s contributions to the growth of the marketing industry and plans are in the pipeline to make the event an annual memorable event.

Odedina explained further: “The Marketing Conclave is our 10th-anniversary gift to the marketing community in Africa. As a platform, it is designed to bring practitioners together to discuss matters arising with respect to theory and practice.

“Professor Chris Ogbechie, Dean Lagos Business School will deliver the 2022 keynote address and be inducted into Nigeria’s Marketing Hall of Fame as the man who pioneered BTL/Experiential Marketing practice in West Africa with his Contact Marketing Services Ltd set up in 1991.,” he said.

He added, “The event will kick off with an exciting exhibition of our Clients’ Brands before we kick off with The Conclave. A long list of distinguished panelists has been assembled to include Tunji Olugbodi, Steve Babaeko, Emmanuel Agu, Kenny Salami, Tunji Adeyinka, and a host of others. Of course, Brand Communicator is our media partner. We promise an unforgettable experience.”

