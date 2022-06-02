Amstel Malta Ultra Refreshes Participants at 8th Okpekpe Road Race

Following its sponsorship of Team Nigeria at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, leading malt drink, Amstel Malta Ultra, has further strengthened its position as a firm supporter of sports in the country with its sponsorship of the 8th Okpekpe 10km International Road Race which took place in Okpekpe in Edo State on May 28.

The premium beverage brand’s sponsorship of the thrilling road race is part of its commitment to initiating quality interactions and inspiring healthier communities through sporting activities in Nigeria.

During the event, Amstel Malta Ultra, presented as the Official Malt Drink of the Race, provided much-needed vitality and motivation for scores of athletes from across the continent who competed to earn a share in the N60 million cash reward for top performers.

Amstel Malta Ultra Brand Manager, Tobiloba Obawede, said, “It is an honour to once again serve as the official beverage for this auspicious event, and it is our joy to see people in the host communities come out in numbers to show that they care about their fitness and general wellbeing by participating in the race. “We have been intentional in championing healthy living among the people and we are encouraged by participants’ trust in the message we propagate. Amstel Malta Ultra is committed to sponsoring even more local and international sporting competitions whilst providing the required vitality to build healthier communities.”

Speaking on how sponsorship of the race reflects on Nigerian Breweries and the Amstel Malta Ultra brand, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Benin, (RTMM), Martins Ubimago, said : ” As a force in the Nigerian brewing industry, we wholly understand that our brands are built by people – our loyal consumers. It is therefore always a delight to thrust ourselves into activities and programmes that yield progress and recognition for our host communities. These commitments on our part to those who keep us in business are non-negotiable and would only increase with time”.

He explained that as a brand, the Amstel Malta Ultra is committed to advancing sports development by giving the requisite backing to laudable indigenous initiatives while also giving its prized sportsmen and women premium vitality through our product. “This focus has seen us provide support for athletes at various levels and this is exemplified by our sponsorship of the Team Nigeria representation at the Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020, last year. Additionally, the brand currently serves as the official Malt drink of Nigeria’s national football teams.

