UBEC Plans to Institute New Implementation Strategies

Kuni Tyessi

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) says it plans to institute new dimension strategies in basic education.​

Dr. Hamid Boboyi, Executive Secretary of UBEC, disclosed this at a two-day interactive meeting of the department of special programmes with SUBEB special Education desk officers in Abuja.

He acknowledged that technical experts were selected to kick start the programme for a clearer understanding of the principles of inclusive education in terms of whole-school planning.

He noted that the ultimate goal of the meeting was to ensure that the learning needs of all categories of children with special needs are adequately catered for through the provision of assistive technologies and instructional materials.​

Boboyi mentioned that the inclusive education system would implement individualised education opportunities for different categories of children with disabilities, provide a common learning environment for all learners, and present a clear vision and well-stated mission geared toward achieving exceptional learning performance.

“It is on record that they are between 93 and 150 million children with different categories of disabilities in the world. There are 100, 863 males and 88,208 females totalling 189,070 Nigerian children with different categories of disabilities in basic education institutions only as revealed in the UBE National Personnel Audit report in 2018,” said the UBEC boss.



Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

