UBA Promotes Saving Culture, Rewards Loyal Customers

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of efforts to promote saving culture among Nigerians, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has rewarded its loyal customers with cash prizes worth millions of naira through its Super Savers promo.

During the live broadcast of the event recently, it highlighted the importance of driving a culture of savings among Nigerians and the need for financial inclusion.

UBA explained that the aim of the promo is to appreciate loyal customers of the bank, who have cultivated a savings culture and stayed loyal to the bank over the years.

The bank revealed that in order to be liable to participate in the ongoing draws all existing customers need to ensure that they save monthly in their UBA Savings Account, while new customers should simply dial *919*20# to open a UBA Bumper Account.

During the draws, one lucky customer was rewarded the sum of N2 million, whilst others received N1.2 million and N500,000 each.

Meanwhile, ten savings account holders were rewarded win N1million each, and some university students with a NextGen Account won a monthly cash prize of 15 thousand naira for a year.

In addition to this, N100,000 cash prize was credited to twenty bumper account holders.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

