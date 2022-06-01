Topfaith University Holds First Matriculation

Fourteen months after getting approval to operate as a private university, Topfaith University has taken its place among established tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The university’s inauguration and first matriculation ceremony held at its luxuriant campus in Mkpatak, Essien Udim, Akwa Ibom State recently.

The two-part ceremony was premiered by the inauguration of the Udom Emmanuel Block (housing the Management and Social Sciences Faculty) by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

The faculty consists of the Udom Emmanuel Accounting Laboratory, a world class financial service and research facility.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Emmanuel, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Moses Ekpo commended the leadership of the university for the creativity, hard work and foresight that have facilitated the success story of the university.

The Chairman of the institution’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Emmanuel Abraham pledged the management’s commitment to innovating premium quality in tertiary education.

He explained that naming the Accounting facility after the governor represents the university’s regard for Emmanuel’s area of professionalism.

Abraham said the university’s three dimensional thrust focuses on the desire to discover, develop and deploy talents.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Patrick Ebewo highlighted the academic offerings of the institution and stressed the need for students to embrace the ethical standards promoted by the university towards the attainment of social progress.

The governor’s representative also planted the “Topfaith Inauguration Tree” to commemorate the establishment of the university before joining the procession to the matriculation hall.

Highlights of the event were the formal installation of HRM Edidem Raymond T. Inyang, Paramount Ruler of Onna LGA as the Chancellor of the university; the matriculation oath-taking by the 104 students; presentation of the ARISE fund for research and goodwill messages.

Ekpo advised the new students to replicate the values of the university in their daily lives.

“The state government is ready to partner your university and be part of this unfolding greatness. You must turn away from anti-social behaviour to explore your full potential for development.”

The 104 students were admitted into the university’s four faculties. The present course profile is to be expanded to accommodate other disciplines in 2023, while a post- graduate school is earmarked for the second phase in 2028.

