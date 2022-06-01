Sovereign Trust Insurance Collaborates With Rotary Club on CRS for Lagos School

Ebere Nwoji

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc in collaboration with Rotary Club of Lagos, Lekki Phase 1, and Victoria Garden City (VGC), has inaugurated the ‘Project WASH’ initiative (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) with the commissioning of a borehole, wash hand basins, renovation of toilets and water treatment plant at Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos Island.

According to UNICEF, Project WASH is a project aimed at providing education, awareness, and funding to supply clean drinking water and sanitation education to schools and children in underdeveloped regions of the world.

In view of this and in line with the guiding philosophy of Sovereign Trust Insurance with regards to its CSR initiatives anchored on Health Safety and the Environment (HSE), the underwriting firm has identified a partner in Rotary Club of Lagos, Lekki Phase 1 and VGC and has decided to put a smile on the faces of the staff and pupils of Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School, Lafiaji, Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education Folashade Adefisayo was represented by Assistant Director in the Ministry of Education, District 1, Folashade Adewuyi.

Other dignitaries included the President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Wale Agbeyangi, the President of Rotary Club, Lekki Phase 1, Ifeoma Anieze-Corona and the President, Rotary Club, Victoria Garden City, Sunny Nwachukwu.

Also the District Governor, Rotary Club of Lagos, Remi Bello was represented by Dele Alimi, who is also the DG/CEO of the Institute of Directors (IOD).

Commenting on the collaboration with Rotary Club on Project WASH, Jude Modilim stated that the company was proud to be associated with the international organisation and what it represents globally in terms of creating enduring value for humanity.

He further said that the Company would continually to strive to give back to the society that provides the bedrock for our business.

Responding, the President of Rotary Club of Lagos, Wale Agbeyangi on behalf of other collaborating Rotary Presidents expressed his appreciation to Sovereign Trust Insurance.

“We sincerely appreciate this kind gesture, and we hope that the Staff and Pupils of Edward Blyden Memorial Nursery and Primary School will put to good use what has been commissioned today while also admonishing other corporate organisations to join the wagon of progress by supporting such and other initiatives that would make the world a better place for all to live in”.

Also speaking, the Head Teacher of the School thanked the management of Sovereign Trust Insurance and Rotary Club for finding them a worthy beneficiary of the donation. In her words, “This is very thoughtful of your organisation, just like you have remembered these children today, I pray that the Almighty God will never forget your business and the people who work for the Company”. I also thank Rotary Club for coming to our rescue and bringing on board a worthy partner to see this day come to fruition.

