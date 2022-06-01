RIF Trust Marks First Anniversary, with New Office in Nigeria

Sunday Ehigiator

Leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm, RIF Trust, recently celebrated its first anniversary with the opening of a new office at the Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

In a signed statement, the company renewed its commitment to simplifying the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship and residency permits abroad through their various programmes thereby giving opportunities on a global scale to individuals and businesses in Nigeria.

The event which took place at its newly opened Nigerian office, Wings Complex, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos saw RIF Trust host prominent and high profile local and international individuals, who turned out in numbers for the event.

In attendance were, the Chairman, Citizenship by Investment Board of Saint Lucia, Mr Lorne Theophilus, CEO of RIF Trust and Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, Mimoun Assraoui, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, David Regueiro, B2B Regional Director and Managing Director (Nigeria) of RIF Trust, Ranny Muasher.

Others include the B2B Director of RIF Trust, Mohammed Motavasel, Regional Director (Africa) of RIF Trust, Teka Jibril, and Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria Zuberu Kadiri.

The star-studded event which treated guests to a night of luxury and glamour with a focus on why dual citizenship guarantees global access also had in attendance Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, known professionally as D’banj, Tania Omotayo, Reality TV Star, Tobi Bakre, Arese Ugwu, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, and Osas Ighodaro amongst other.

In his address, the B2B Regional Director and Managing Director of RIF Trust Nigeria, Ranny Muasher expressed great delight about the successes of the company so far in Nigeria.

“We are very excited to have been present in this region for a year now. The RIF Trust brand is all about delivering S.M.I.L.E. i.e. Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment, and Education across the world and we pride ourselves on being one of the leading firms delivering such services through our Citizenship and Residency by Investment programme options. You will be without a doubt, saying ‘Hello To Freedom with RIF Trust’.

“Over the years, RIF Trust has set itself apart from competitors by prioritizing social impact. As a corporate social responsible organisation, RIF Trust decided to sponsor the education of 10 children from The Special Foundation for N1.5 Million, recognise Madam Aisha Babangida from The Better Life Program for the African Rural Woman for her organisation’s outstanding social impact in Nigeria and recognise RIF Trust’s Board Members who are all outstanding members of the community.”

In recognition of the laudable contributions and impact to Saint Lucia through its Citizenship and Residency by Investment programme, Chairman, Citizenship by Investment Board Saint Lucia, Lorne Theophilus, on behalf of His Excellency, Dr Ernest Hilaire, Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Minister of Tourism,

Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information presented an Award of Excellence to RIF Trust, which was received by the CEO of RIF Trust, the Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, Mimoun Assraoui.

RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, avail individuals and businesses visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 2,500 clients and their families around the world in securing this.

