Rerun: Ex-Lawmaker, Ahwinahwi, Beats Tebite, Clinches Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency PDP Ticket

A former two-term member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Solomon Ahwinahwi, has won the re-run primary election of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency of Delta State for the 2023 general election in the country.

Ahwinahwi was declared winner of the primaries that were held at the Ughelli Township Stadium in Ughelli Notth Local Government Area on Monday, securing 80 valid votes to beat four other contestants for the ticket.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) had ordered a repeat of the exercise after the primary election Appeal Panel of the party had annulled the previous primary election, of which a two-term member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Talib Tebite, was declared winner.

However, the initial result was cancelled following a petition by Ahwinahwi, the eventual victor.

Nonetheless, two of the aspirants – Talib Tebite and Samuel Mariere – reportedly pulled out of the rerun primary election, leaving the petitioner and two others to slug it out and with the victory pendulum swinging the way of Hon. Ahwinahwi.

At the Sunday, May 22 exercise, Talib Tebite had polled 34 votes to defeat his closet contender, Ahwinahwi who scored 30 votes, while Samuel Mariere scored 26 votes.

However, PDP’s Returning Officer for the Rerun, Professor Collins Okafor, announced that Solomon Ahwinahwi scored 80 valid delegate votes to beat four others.

Nevertheless, the result showed that Tebite scored three (03) votes while Julius Efeni Akpovoka and Eunice Okoh polled one vote apiece.

“I have the privileged to announce this result: a total number of delegates are 99 while 87 were accredited to vote. Talib Tebite scored 3 votes, Eunice Okoh 1 vote, Akpovoka Efeni 1 vote while Solomon Ahwinawhi scored 80 votes; and he (Ahwanahwi) is hereby declared the winner,” Prof. Okafor declared.

Umueri Community Commends Gov. Soludo for Prompt Response to Rehabilitate General Hospital

Umueri community in Anambra East Local Government Area has commended Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, for responding promptly to their call for the rehabilitation of the Umueri General Hospital.

The President General of Umueri General Assembly, Mr. Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, made the commendation yesterday in a statement he issued after receiving the Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, and the Chief Medical Director of Umueri General Hospital, Dr. Chinenye Johnpeter Obi

Metchie who described Soludo as a ‘Talk and Do’ Governor, thanked him for commencing work on the hospital without delay.

He said: “By this time last week, Umueri General Hospital was like a project abandoned for ages. The facilities were overgrown by weeds while the structures were dilapidated. But the Commissioner for Health who paid us a courtesy visit at the instance of the governor also visited the hospital and saw it in a very sorry state.

“The commissioner took our complaints back to the governor and we can now see their promise being fulfilled.

“As at this morning, the new Chief Medical Director have not only resumed work at the hospital but has engaged people to clear the hospital’s surroundings of unwanted green weed. To that extent, some Life has returned to the highly equipped general hospital, once again.

“The new CMD is also restarting the laboratory section to ensure that our people would not have to travel miles away from Umueri for their laboratory checks. This is what we see and say that a man hit the ground running. Gov. Soludo is indeed the solution to a lot of our problems in Anambra.

“This latest development has left all the people of Umueri and our neighboring communities in a happy mood. We promise to maintain and secure government properties in the hospital as we do to our own properties.”

Metchie also used the opportunity to request that Governor Soludo deploy nurses and other health workers to the Umueri General Hospital to ensure all-round functioning of the facilities.

“Your Excellency, because we know that you stand for perfection, we plead that you provide us with nurses and nurses quarter to ensure that there’s always nurses around in the hospital.

“And to put a stop to the grasses that overgrow the hospital infrastructures, we plead that you asphalt the hospital’s external floors for us.

“We trust in your administration to bring Umueri General Hospital back to glory and enhance quality life for Umueri community and the people of Omambala region in general,” Metchie said.

