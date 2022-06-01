Peter Umeadi Emerges APGA Presidential Candidate

Onyebuchi Ezigbo



Former Chief Justice of Anambra state, Prof. Peter Umeadi, has been elected as the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).Umeadi emerged unopposed and confirmed as the presidential flag-bearer of APGA in the 2023 election through affirmation by national delegates of the party.While declaring Umeadi winner, the National Chairman of the party, Victor Ike Oye said that APGA was poised to win laurels in next year’s General Election.”Our party does not engage in frivolities or political grandstanding. From reports of our Primaries all over the country, the exercises were well conducted and peaceful. There were no ugly incident and no deaths,” he said. Oye said the results of the party Primaries showed that more than 50 women successfully won the tickets of APGA to contest election into various elective positions. “APGA can produce the president of Nigeria. We have produced governors, senators and by 2023 I can assure you that we are going to produce more than 20 senators across the country,” he said.



Speaking on the activities of a splinter group led by Edozie Njoku, the national chairman said that it was unfortunate that someone who was not a member of APGA will be claiming to be the chairman.



“All the stories about factions in APGA were mere conjectures, they have no truth, they have no facts. All those people parading themselves as national leadership of APGA are mere Interlopers, they are nothing but fraudsters.

“APGA has only one leadership under my direction. He also said from the record of INEC, there was only one national leadership of APGA led by himself. Oye said that the security agencies ought to have arrested the illegal group to put paid to the activities. Oye said that God had always intervened in the affairs of the party and shielded it from human destruction,” he said.



Prominent politicians including, Delta state Governorship candidate for Delta, Great Ogboru, Abia North Senatorial candidate, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe stormed the convention venue at the APGA national secretariat in Abuja.



About 150 delegates voted through affirmation to ratify Justice Philip Umeadi as the presidential candidate of APGA.In his acceptance speech, the presidential candidate said that his first task will be to reconcile agrevieved Nigerians from across the length and breath of the country.He said that Nigerians deserve a better deal from what is happening now, adding that if voted into office as president he is going to focus on education, health, security and economy.

