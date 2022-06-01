Obaseki: We’re Enhancing Access to Quality Healthcare in Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said his administration was pursuing the decentralisation of healthcare system in the state.

In addition, he said his administration was working towards ensuring the expansion of healthcare services to hard-to-reach communities so as to guarantee access to quality, efficient and affordable healthcare to every resident.

The governor was quoted in a statement to have said these in Benin City, adding that ongoing reforms in the state’s health sector would strengthen the system and ensure the upgrade of primary healthcare centres in the state, equipping them with world-class equipment and manpower to provide first-rate health services to Edo people

Noting that the government had embarked on massive expansion of the Central Hospital in Benin City to conform to a 21st Century healthcare centre, Obaseki said the state was actualising its plan to have at least one primary healthcare centre in every ward in Edo with well-trained staff and technology that tracks the quality of service rendered.

Reinstating that his administration would sustain investment in the health sector and ensure that mechanisms were put in place to discourage manpower for healthcare delivery from leaving the country, the governor added, “We are rethinking the healthcare provision arrangements with the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme that we have put in place as we expect more healthcare investment coming into the healthcare space.”

“We are putting money into healthcare services, expanding the specialist hospital, and rebuilding a whole medical hub around the Stella Obasanjo Hospital.

“We are getting investors to invest in these hospitals and creating more opportunities in the sector. We will sustain efforts at improving the quality of healthcare services rendered to Edo people,” he reassured.

