Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Wednesday presided over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting. The meeting held at the Council Chamber was attended by some cabibet members while others joined the meeting virtually from the various offices.President Muhammadu Buhari is currently on a visit to Spain.



