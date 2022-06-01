Mercy Corps Reiterates Resolve to Provide Critical Assistance to Vulnerable Nigerians

James Emejo

The Country Director, Mercy Corps Nigeria, Mr. Ndubisi Anyanwu, has said the corps remained prepared to partner the government in strengthening the social protection scheme and providing critical assistance to vulnerable Nigerians.

He said though the country’s social protection policy remained a sound document developed through consultations and consensus – and has basically impacted the vulnerable populations through the COVID-19 relief programming, the emerging economic challenges could further put the scheme to test.

The reassurance came on the heels of the global impact of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has continued to impact the vulnerable groups, weakening their purchasing power due to an unprecedented rise in inflationary pressures, and reducing funding commitments to the sector among others.

The Mercy Corps boss told THISDAY, “Tough economic times may be coming ahead, as indicated by global and national trends. The challenge will be sustainability, and using the limited resources to reach Nigeria’s increasingly vulnerable populations.”

Anyanwu pointed out that in order to minimise the impact of the current Russia/Ukraine crisis on vulnerable groups, the corps is scaling up programming in existing activities and mobilising the private sector to invest in activities in the North East and to supply fortified foods into the regional markets.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

