I’ve Capacity, Competence to Turn Osun Around, Says Ogunbiyi

•Gets Ooni of Ife’s support

The candidate of the Accord Party for the governorship election in Osun State, Mr. Akin Ogunbiyi, has said he has the capacity and competence to turn the state around if elected into office.

Addressing newsmen in Ife, shortly after he led his campaign team to receive royal blessings from the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; (Ojájá II),

Ogunbiyi urged the people of the state to hand over their destinies to him for the next four years, saying he knows how to manage resources and pull talents together to achieve beneficial results.

He said: “You can only give what you have. I am a tested and trusted leader of men and resources. I am a successful entrepreneur. I also have empathy. I was trained in the best school in Nigeria and the developed world.

“I know how to start from nothing and build up to something of great value. I know how to manage resources and pull talents together in order to achieve beneficial results.

“I have the capacity and competence to turn Osun around. I have been to the best universities in the world. I didn’t go to study only management; I went there for leadership training.

“I was in Oxford, Harvard and Yale, all for leadership training. The one in Yale, we were 27 in the class, I was the only African in that class.”

Besides, he promised to, “set Osun state on the path of sustainable development. There will definitely be a paradigm shift on which will ensure productive transformation. I will be the champion of productive development not political grandstanding.

“We will ensure the industrialisation of Osun state. Citizens’ livelihood will be substantially improved and government system will work. I will generate and promote entrepreneurship, youth development, sports and skills acquisition. Osun under my leadership will become a liveable and prosperous state.

On why he chose Accord Party to contest the governorship election, he said, “Coming into Accord has given me the voice, recognition and popularity. People now know that Akin Ogunbiyi and Accord Party are one and the same thing.

“My reputation goes beyond Osun, and I didn’t earn the reputation through politics, I earned the reputation through what I have been contributing to the Nigerian economy in my little way.”

Earlier, while welcoming Ogunbiyi to the Royal Court, the Ooni of Ife complimented the Accord candidate.

According to the Ooni, Ogunbiyi is a gentleman who is highly intelligent.

“I believe in your ability, capacity and competence to lead Osun State,” the Ooni added.

