ITF Gets PECB’s Recertification for Quality Management System

Seriki Adinoyi

The Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), the international body responsible for the certification of Quality Management Systems has recertified the Industrial Training Fund (ITF)’s ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification.

With the recertification, ITF is considered to have met the ISO management system requirements in the areas of Direct Training, Research and Development, Curriculum Design and Development, Intervention Programmes, Technical and Vocational Skills Development, Students’ Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES) and Advisory Services.

Disclosing this during an interaction with staff following the receipt of the certificate, the Director-General of the ITF, Sir Joseph Ari said that the ITF was recertified in recognition of its commitment to the provision of quality services to its stakeholders, the maintenance of training standards in all sectors of the Nigerian economy and its adherence to the requirements of the quality management system.

Ari explained that the ITF was first certified in 2019, making it one of the few public sector organisations in the country to have been awarded the PECB certificate of compliance, adding that this was even before the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) started awarding such certifications.

He stated that with the recertification, the Fund had gained competitive advantage and recognition both locally and internationally as an organisation that prioritizes excellent service delivery and customer satisfaction, which had increased patronage of its services and pledged that the Fund would strive to sustain its high standards in this regard.

He listed some of the benefits of the certification to include improved product and process quality, good governance, improved customer focus and satisfaction, increased customer loyalty, large market share in areas of specialization and, improved employee morale amongst others.

He further explained that the certification had enhanced the Fund’s capacity to consistently provide products and services that meet customers’ expectations and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements as well as address risks and opportunities in its system.

