Gombe APC Primaries: Senator Amos Wants Result Cancelled

By Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Serving Senator for Gombe South Senatorial Zone, Bulus K Amos, has called for the cancellation of last Saturday’s primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Gombe South.

Sani Sabo, had on Saturday announced former Deputy Governor of the State and one time Senator, Joshua Lidani, as the winner of the election with 90 votes, beating Bilyaminu Babadidi, 70 votes and Bulus K Amos, 40 votes after over an hour when the votes were sorted out.

Our correspondent, who monitored the election, reported that there was tension with physical confrontations in the venue of the election, thus creating so much confusion before Sani Sabo, after making intermittent phone calls and meetings, hurriedly announced the results after over one hour of suspense.

Senator Amos is therefore calling for the outright cancellation of the results, alleging that, Sani Sabo, an appointee of the Gombe State Government whose name was not among the officials to conduct the election, came out without the ballot papers and announced a result that was not counted.

The Senator also alleged that, after the delegates cast their votes, security agents intimidated and insisted that everyone should leave the premises including the aspirants. Only the three agents of the aspirants and electoral officials were allowed to remain at the venue.

He said: “During the process of sorting out the ballot papers which the agent were as well denied holding the ballots of their aspirants, the electoral officers handled the ballots which the sorting process clearly indicated that senator BK Amos was leading.”

Shortly after that, the electoral official and all the Local Government party chairmen entered a secluded room while all agents were denied access by the security agents.

Senator Amos is therefore claiming that the electoral process was hijacked by strange electoral officers and that the votes were not counted according to the guidelines.

