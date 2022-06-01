FMN Partners George Coumantaros Foundation, Others on Postgraduate Scholarship Program for Nigerians



By Vanessa Obioha



Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) has announced a partnership with the George Coumantaros Foundation to award postgraduate degree scholarships to Nigerians in collaboration with American Farm School (AFS) and Perrotis College. The postgraduate scholarship scheme would provide two successful applicants an opportunity for a two-year Master’s degree program at the American Farm School, Greece. Applications for the postgraduate program started today, June 1 2022 and will end on June 15, 2022. The program affords stipulated financial assistance to deserving Nigerian students at the postgraduate level with the aim of driving academic excellence, exposure to industry and global best practices, and capacity building in the food and agro-allied sector. The postgraduate degree program for selected candidates will be under three main courses: New Food Product and Business Development (MSc), Marketing for the Agro-Food Sector (MSc), and Sustainable Agriculture and Management (MSc). Created to attract progressive, and education-minded students across Nigeria, candidates that met the selection criteria will also be given a two-year internship opportunity at FMN, where they can put their knowledge to practice.

Speaking on the invaluable nature of the scholarship scheme, FMN’s Director, Group Strategy and Stakeholder Relations, Mr. Sadiq Usman stated: “The postgraduate scholarship scheme is yet another proactive step taken by the Group to drive human capital development. Through this program, we are looking at creating an avenue where Nigerians would acquire knowledge and skills in line with socio-economic demands. Beneficiaries would be empowered with innovative skills needed to compete locally and internationally. The Group is committed to the long-term growth of the nation and its people, as we continue in our purpose of feeding the nation everyday.”

Also commenting on the transformative nature of the scheme, the Program Director, George Coumantaros Foundation, Alexia Katsaounis stated, “This scholarship program is in line with our Foundation’s mandate of creating an enabling environment for quality education. This aligns with the transformative legacies of George S. Coumantaros, Founder of FMN, and whom the foundation was created in his memory. We would continue to undertake programs like this postgraduate scholarship scheme towards supporting Nigeria’s development.”

