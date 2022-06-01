Entries Open for ‘2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year’ Competition

Secondary school teachers can now apply for the 2022 edition of the ‘Maltina Teacher of the Year’.​

Entries will be received from May 26 to July 22, 2022.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for this year’s award in Lagos, the Company Secretary/Legal Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, said, “The teaching job is a special one, and there is really no reward on earth that is big enough to compensate teachers for what they do. Indeed, we owe them a great deal of gratitude for the crucial roles they continue to play. So, for us in Nigerian Breweries, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Awards is an avenue to honour them.”

According to Agbebaku, eligible teachers should log on to the competition’s website (www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com) to apply.

Alternatively, they can download the forms, fill them out, scan and email the forms to maltinateacheroftheyear@heineken.com.

“The first runner-up of the competition will receive a trophy and a cash reward of N1,500,000, while the second runner-up receives a trophy and N1,250,000. All state champions will be rewarded with recognition plaques and a cash prize of N500,000 each,” he added.

He commended the stakeholders in the education sector for their continued support for the Maltina Teacher of the Year award, such as the federal and state ministries of education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) and the media.



