Education Stakeholders Hold Annual Conference

An Edtech company, Edves Inc., has concluded plans to organise the fifth Edves Catalyst, an Edtech and non-Edtech conference for primary and secondary school leaders.

The conference, which will hold in Lagos, is aimed at bringing together over 5,000 educators, administrators, school owners, parents, and other stakeholders both online and offline across six African countries to discuss actionable ways to enhance quality education delivery while prioritizing technology.

The Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Edves Inc., ‘Dimeji Falana said the goal of this year’s conference is to discuss ‘Learning Outcomes’ of students with thought leaders in the industry, proffering both tech and non-tech related solutions to the challenges associated with the need to evaluate the skills and abilities individual students should possess and demonstrate upon completion of a learning cycle or a sequence of learning experiences.

The Chief Operating Officer and co-founder, Dare Adebayo, stated that the conference with the theme ‘Learning Outcomes’, will hold on Friday, June 3 2022 (online) at 12 noon GMT+1 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 (online and in-person) at D’ Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, Lagos at 9am GMT+1.

Some of the expected speakers include Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe; Harvard Business Review; Prof. Elechi Ogba, Dean Faculty of Management, EBSU; Prof. Olumide Longe, Fulbright Scholar; Rotimi Eyitayo, Chief Executive, Teammaster; Mrs. Amba-Fowler, Director, Vivian Fowler Schools, Lagos; Miracule D. Gavor, University College London; Trisha Callella, University of South California, among others.

UNICEF Ambassador and global award-winning artist, Cohbams Asuquo would sing on the theme of the annual conference, ‘Learning Outcomes’.



